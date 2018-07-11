Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers and doubles Tuesday
Ahmed went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Ahmed got the scoring started in the first inning with his 12th round tripper before adding another extra-base hit later in the tilt. Even coming off of an 0-for-7 showing Sunday, the 28-year-old is now hitting .324 (11-for-34) in July with three doubles, a triple and two home runs to bring his slash line up to .229/.287/.431 on the year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hitting second Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Submits two-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Odd man out in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Notches third triple of 2018•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Picks up two hits in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....