Ahmed went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Ahmed got the scoring started in the first inning with his 12th round tripper before adding another extra-base hit later in the tilt. Even coming off of an 0-for-7 showing Sunday, the 28-year-old is now hitting .324 (11-for-34) in July with three doubles, a triple and two home runs to bring his slash line up to .229/.287/.431 on the year.