Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers and drives in two Friday
Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the A's.
Ahmed's home run -- his seventh of the year -- came off starter Sean Manaea in the first inning. He later recorded an RBI single in the fourth, bringing his RBI total to 21 on the year. This was just the second multi-hit game in the month of May for Ahmed, and his season slash line now sits at .212/.271/.410. The shortstop does have 16 extra-base hits on the year, but he's generally struggling to get on base with much frequency.
