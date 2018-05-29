Ahmed homered, scored twice and drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game Monday against the Reds.

Ahmed now has two multi-hit games with a home run in his past four games, but those have been the lone bright spots in an otherwise abysmal May. Even with the two explosive games in the past week, Ahmed owns just a .159/.186/.305 in 25 contests this month. Ahmed has never reached 10 home runs in a season, and his .717 OPS in 2017 marked his first time eclipsing the .700 mark, so don't expect him to become a full-time slugger anytime soon.