Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Ahmed has hit safely in five of seven games since returning from a shoulder injury. He's homered in three of the last four contests, though each one has been a solo shot. The shortstop has added four RBI, four runs scored and a pair of doubles in 23 plate appearances. Ahmed figures to see a majority of the playing time at shortstop at least until Josh Rojas (oblique) returns.