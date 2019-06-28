Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Ahmed put the Diamondbacks on top with a solo shot off starter Tyler Beede in the fifth inning. He also walked and scored again in the seventh. The 29-year-old has put together a decent campaign so far but has been lacking in consistency. Overall, he's batting .259/.310/.416 with seven homers, 40 runs scored, 24 RBI and 20 doubles.