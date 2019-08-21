Ahmed went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over Colorado.

Ahmed's perfectly mediocre season has exploded this month. He's slashing .351/.415/.807 with seven homers, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored over 17 games in August. Tuesday's round-tripper was his 17th of the season and established a new benchmark for the shortstop.