Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Ahmed's contributions at the dish were mitigated by an eighth-inning error that keyed Los Angeles' come-from-behind win. That's unlike Ahmed who won a Gold Glove in 2018. He's played all four games thus far, knocking a pair of doubles and driving in three.