Ahmed was placed on the injured list Monday for an undisclosed reason, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed's "shoulder is feeling fine," despite recent news that it flared up in recent days, and stressed it's not the reason the shortstop landed on the IL. So, if it's not the shoulder, then it could be COVID-related. Geraldo Perdomo is expected to see the bulk of action at short while Ahmed is sidelined.