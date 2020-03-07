Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Launches first spring homer
Ahmed went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's spring game against the Rockies.
Ahmed, who hit a career-high 19 home runs in 2019, cranked out his first spring home run. The Diamondbacks made the soon-to-be 30-year-old shortstop a wealthier man during the offseason, inking Ahmed to a four-year extension. It's a payday earned by his improvements at the plate. All the advanced metrics (wRC+, contact rates, plate discipline, hard hit percentage, barrels) indicate the improved bat is for real.
