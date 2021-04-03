Ahmed (knee) is likely headed to the injured list, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Arizona is promoting its shortstop of the future, Geraldo Perdomo, from the minors in what is expected to be a short-term stay while Ahmed gets right physically. On Friday, Ahmed said he hoped his knee soreness wouldn't linger all season, which was an ominous quote. He has already had a platelet-rich plasma injection, so it sounds like Arizona is trying everything it can to help Ahmed get right.
