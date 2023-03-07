Ahmed went 1-for-3 in Monday's spring game against the Royals.
Ahmed made his Cactus League debut after missing a week due to forearm tightness. He struck out in his first two plate appearances before singling his third time through. His return to game action kicks off shortstop watch in camp. Ahmed, who turns 33 next week, and the 23-year-old Geraldo Perdomo will share the position, though it's unclear how the playing time will be divided.
