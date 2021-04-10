Ahmed is starting Saturday's game against the Reds.
Ahmed was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, and he'll bat seventh during his season debut Saturday. The 31-year-old slashed .266/.327/.402 with five home runs, 29 RBI and four stolen bases in 57 games during the 2020 campaign and should serve as the everyday shortstop for Arizona going forward.
