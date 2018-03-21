Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: May hit eighth Opening Day
Ahmed was deployed as the starting shortstop and No. 8 hitter in Tuesday's 6-5 exhibition loss to the Angels in what could be a preview of the Diamondbacks' Opening Day lineup, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo hinted earlier in spring training that Ahmed would likely occupy the everyday gig at shortstop with Chris Owings transitioning to more of a utility role in 2018, so Ahmed's inclusion in the lineup isn't too surprising. Though the Diamondbacks have plenty of talent surrounding him in the order, Ahmed's placement near the bottom of the order nonetheless figures to limit his run-scoring and RBI opportunities. Regarded as a glove-first player, Ahmed took a step forward at the dish last season with a .717 OPS, which was more than 80 points better than his previous career high. Even so, Ahmed's offensive contributions were still below average, as reflected in his 76 wRC+.
