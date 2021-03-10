Ahmed (knee) was unavailable for Tuesday's spring game against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ahmed missed his second consecutive game due to the injury. While Ahmed rehabs, Josh Rojas (on Monday) and Domingo Leyba (Tuesday) are filling in at shortstop.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Tending to sore knee•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Acknowledges 2020 shoulder injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Sitting Saturday•