Ahmed (hand) has yet to do any hitting activity and remains limited to conditioning work, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.

Ahmed has worked on strengthening his grip again after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured right hand back in June, but he's still dealing with too much discomfort to take hacks at the plate. The shortstop isn't eligible to return from the 60-day DL until Aug. 28, so the lack of progress in the rehab process up to this point shouldn't be viewed as a major concern just yet. Ahmed could see semi-regular starts in the middle infield once he rejoins the big club.