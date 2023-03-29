Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is not likely to play every day early in the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed, who is coming off shoulder surgery, will be eased into the year while keeping young shortstop Geraldo Perdomo active. It's unclear how the job-share will shake out over the course of the season. Perdomo's bat slumped over the course of 148 games and 500 plate appearances while filling in for Ahmed in 2022 and might not be ready for an everyday gig at this point.