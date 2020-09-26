site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in lineup Saturday
Ahmed isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies.
Ahmed has reached base in each of the last eight games, but he'll get a day off ahead of Sunday's season finale. Ketel Marte will shift to shortstop with Josh VanMeter starting at second base.
