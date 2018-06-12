Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in lineup Tuesday
Ahmed is not starting Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
Ketel Marte will slide over to shortstop, with Daniel Descalso starting at second base. Ahmed is hitting just .223 on the saeson, though his nine homers (already tied for his career high) are a fair total for a shortstop.
