Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in starting lineup
Ahmed is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Ahmed will get a break after starting four games in a row at shorstop, conceding the position to Ketel Marte for the series finale (which allows Daniel Descalso to get the start at second base). Though Ahmed collected two base hits Saturday to bring his season batting average up to .223, he's 0-for-3 against opposing starter Zach Wheeler, so the timing was right for a day on the bench.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Notches two hits Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Reaches base thrice Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Doubles twice, homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Smacks two hits, adds steal Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...