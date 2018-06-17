Ahmed is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Ahmed will get a break after starting four games in a row at shorstop, conceding the position to Ketel Marte for the series finale (which allows Daniel Descalso to get the start at second base). Though Ahmed collected two base hits Saturday to bring his season batting average up to .223, he's 0-for-3 against opposing starter Zach Wheeler, so the timing was right for a day on the bench.