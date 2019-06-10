Ahmed (foot) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The Diamondbacks are viewing Ahmed as day-to-day for the time being after he sustained a bone contusion in his left foot during Sunday's win over the Blue Jays. If Ahmed's foot fails to show much improvement after a day or two of rest, a stint on the 10-day injured list would become more realistic. Ketel Marte will spell Ahmed at shortstop in the first game of Arizona's East Coast road swing.