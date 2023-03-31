Ahmed isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
After doubling and scoring a run Thursday, Ahmed will take a seat Friday in favor of Geraldo Perdomo, who will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
