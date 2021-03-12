Ahmed (knee) isn't in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Angels.
The 30-year-old has been sidelined by a knee injury this week and was expected to rejoin the lineup Friday, but he won't be in the starting nine. Ahmed could still make an appearance off the bench, but the Diamondbacks could just be delaying his return by a day or two. Josh Rojas will continue to work as the team's top shortstop in the meantime.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Friday return possible•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Misses second straight game•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Tending to sore knee•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Scratched from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Acknowledges 2020 shoulder injury•