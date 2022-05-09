site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ahmed isn't starting Monday against the Marlins.
Ahmed will get a breather after he went 1-for-11 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout over the last three games. Geraldo Perdomo will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
