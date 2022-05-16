site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ahmed isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers.
Ahmed started in the last two games and went 2-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Geraldo Perdomo will take his place at shortstop and bat seventh.
