Ahmed (knee) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres.
The 31-year-old dealt with a right knee injury late in camp, but manager Torey Lovullo thought that there was a strong possibility that Ahmed could play Opening Day. However, Josh Rojas will fill in at shortstop Thursday while Asdrubal Cabrera enters the lineup at the hot corner, batting fifth.
