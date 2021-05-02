Ahmed is out of the lineup Sunday versus Colorado.
Ahmed started the the past seven games and will take a seat Sunday after going 7-for-25 with three doubles, two RBI and four runs during that stretch. Josh Rojas will start at shortstop and bat sixth in the series finale for Arizona.
