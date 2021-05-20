Ahmed isn't starting Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Ahmed had started each of the last five games and went 2-for-16 with two doubles, a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts during that time. Josh Rojas will start at shortstop while Josh Reddick starts in right field.
