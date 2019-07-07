Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Notches steal, run
Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.
Ahmed got aboard with a single in the sixth inning, then stole second base and scored on a Carson Kelly single to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to 4-1 at the time. The shortstop is up to six stolen bases this season. He's hitting .259 with eight homers, 45 runs scored and 37 RBI across 313 at-bats.
