Ahmed went 2-for-5 with a triple and run scored in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Giants.

The shortstop has recorded hits in five consecutive games, marking his second-longest stretch of the season. The Diamondbacks have been rotating Ahmed, Daniel Descalso and Ketel Marte at the middle-infield spots of late, but Ahmed's playing time looks to be the most stable of the trio. Descalso is typically excluded from the lineup against lefty pitching and has recorded just four hits in 36 at-bats over his last 13 games, while Marte is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring cramp during Saturday's contest.