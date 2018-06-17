Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Notches two hits Saturday
Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 loss to the Mets.
It was the third multi-hit performance of the month for Ahmed, who sports a .298/.377/.489 slash line in June. Ahmed slotted in as the No. 2 hitter Saturday with lefty Steven Matz on the mound, but the shortstop typically finds himself in the lower third of the lineup against right-handers, thereby limiting his opportunities to score and produce runs.
