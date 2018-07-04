Ahmed is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Arizona skipper Torey Lovullo tabbed Daniel Descalso and Ketel Marte for starts in the middle infield in the series finale, leaving no room in the lineup for Ahmed. The shortstop had started seven of the past eight games for the Diamondbacks, going 8-for-28 (.286 average) with three extra-base hits and a pair of walks.