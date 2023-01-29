Ahmed (shoulder) is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed told Piecoro he's been swinging "full go" for about a month, and that he's making progress in his throwing program. The shortstop missed the second half of the 2022 season after undergoing season-ending surgery in June to fix a labrum tear and two bone spurs in his right shoulder. Assuming good health, he'll likely open the 2023 season as the Diamondbacks' starting shortstop, but his lack of offensive upside severely limits his potential fantasy output.