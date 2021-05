Ahmed went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk as Arizona fell 8-0 to San Francisco on Thursday.

Ahmed did his part on the evening, reaching base in each of his first three plate appearances with doubles in the second and sixth and a walk in the fourth though Arizona was ultimately shutout. Ahmed has a reputation as a defense-first shortstop, but he may need to perform better than his current .198/.298/.294 slash line to keep his role on a Diamondbacks team looking toward the future.