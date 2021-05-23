Ahmed is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Ahmed started the first two games of the series but will take a seat for Sunday's contest. Josh Rojas will operate at shortstop while Josh Reddick starts in right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Clubs first homer of campaign•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Runs hit streak to four•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hits in both ends of doubleheader•