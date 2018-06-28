Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Picks up two hits in series finale
Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Marlins.
Ahmed snapped his hitless streak Wednesday and continued to turn things around with a multi-hit effort in the Diamondbacks' series finale. He hadn't knocked in a run since June 18, which was the same time he had a multi-hit game. Ahmed is generally ticketed for a bottom-third spot in the Diamondback order but has still managed to post decent counting stats (33 RBI, 55 R) through the first three months.
