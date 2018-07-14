Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Plates deciding run in victory
Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Braves.
Ahmed's seventh-inning RBI single broke a 1-1 tie and held up as the deciding run in the series opener. The shortstop also added to his career-best doubles total (20) earlier in the contest, giving him his fourth two-hit performance in seven games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers and doubles Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hitting second Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Submits two-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Odd man out in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Notches third triple of 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...