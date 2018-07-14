Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Braves.

Ahmed's seventh-inning RBI single broke a 1-1 tie and held up as the deciding run in the series opener. The shortstop also added to his career-best doubles total (20) earlier in the contest, giving him his fourth two-hit performance in seven games.

