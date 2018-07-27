Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Plates four Thursday
Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.
Ahmed connected on the first grand slam of his career in the fifth inning, bringing him up to 13 home runs and 48 RBI on the campaign. A .234 average depresses Ahmed's fantasy value, but the increased power production he has displayed in 2018 has made him a useful asset in deeper leagues.
