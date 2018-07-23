Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Plates three in victory
Ahmed went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk and three RBI in the Diamondbacks' 6-5 win over the Rockies on Sunday.
Ahmed's two-run triple in the fourth inning was his 37th extra-base hit of the season, placing him sixth in the majors among all qualifying shortstops. The 28-year-old's uptick in power production has increased his relevance in deeper mixed leagues, but a .231 batting average remains the main reason why he's not a must-start option in shallower settings.
