Ahmed will enter the offseason with a particular focus on being more consistent at the plate, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed was already an elite defender upon entering MLB, and his bat is catching up. He's set career bests (entering Sunday) in most major hitting categories, including average (.255), OBP (.318), slugging (.440), home runs (19), triples (6) and RBI (82). The Massachusetts native plans to focus on the areas of better pitch recognition, making more hard contact, and chasing fewer pitches outside the zone. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of arbitration and will become a free agent in 2021. His combination of elite defense and emerging bat should set himself up for a nice payday.