Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Positioning for payday
Ahmed will enter the offseason with a particular focus on being more consistent at the plate, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ahmed was already an elite defender upon entering MLB, and his bat is catching up. He's set career bests (entering Sunday) in most major hitting categories, including average (.255), OBP (.318), slugging (.440), home runs (19), triples (6) and RBI (82). The Massachusetts native plans to focus on the areas of better pitch recognition, making more hard contact, and chasing fewer pitches outside the zone. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of arbitration and will become a free agent in 2021. His combination of elite defense and emerging bat should set himself up for a nice payday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...