Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Pounds out three hits
Ahmed went 3-for-6 with a double, walk, run and RBI on Monday in the Diamondbacks' 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings.
Despite entering the season with a lowly .618 career OPS, Ahmed has surprisingly emerged as the Diamondbacks' top hitter through four contests. He's notched an extra-base hit in each of those games while collecting seven RBI and four runs out of the No. 7 spot in the lineup. While it's unlikely that manager Torey Lovullo is ready to move Ahmed up in the order just yet, the shortstop may be worth a short-term look in deeper mixed leagues until his bat begins to cool.
