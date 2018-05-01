Ahmed went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Ahmed finished a triple shy of the cycle in his third consecutive multi-hit effort, with the shortstop tallying four extra-base knocks over that span. Considering his poor offensive reputation entering the season, Ahmed has been one of the most surprising performers for the 20-8 Diamondbacks, with his unexpected surge in the power department helping to anchor the back half of the lineup. His slugging percentage now sits at a robust .524, more than 100 points better than his 2017 mark.