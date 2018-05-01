Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Powers up Monday
Ahmed went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers on Monday.
Ahmed finished a triple shy of the cycle in his third consecutive multi-hit effort, with the shortstop tallying four extra-base knocks over that span. Considering his poor offensive reputation entering the season, Ahmed has been one of the most surprising performers for the 20-8 Diamondbacks, with his unexpected surge in the power department helping to anchor the back half of the lineup. His slugging percentage now sits at a robust .524, more than 100 points better than his 2017 mark.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Puts up three hits Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Batting second Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hits three-run home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Goes deep vs. Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Ends three-game hit drought•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.