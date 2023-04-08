Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

Ahmed returned to the lineup after sitting against a pair of right-handers and provided space for the Diamondbacks. The shortstop helped turn a one-run, eighth-inning lead into a more comfortable three-run lead. An infield single plated Evan Longoria, then after stealing his first bag of the season, Ahmed trotted home on Gabriel Moreno's double. He's started at shortstop whenever Arizona faced a lefty, while Geraldo Perdomo got the calls against righties. It's important to note the plan is to bring Ahmed along slowly early in 2023 following last year's shoulder surgery, so he could reclaim a greater share of playing time as the season moves forward.