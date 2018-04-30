Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Puts up three hits Sunday
Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a double in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.
With the lefty-hitting Jarrod Dyson receiving the day off against Nationals southpaw Gio Gonzalez, Ahmed moved into the two hole and was Arizona's most productive batter Sunday, finishing with his third three-hit performance of the season. Ahmed is expected to plummet to the bottom half of the order Monday with the Dodgers bringing righty Ross Stripling to the hill, but the shortstop should still make for a decent option in NL-only formats during the upcoming week while he continues to hold down a full-time role. Ahmed is hitting just .241 on the season but owns a respectable .794 OPS, 77 points greater than the career-best mark he posted in 2017.
