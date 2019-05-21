Ahmed went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.

Ahmed was the lone player on either team to reach base three times in a game that was a pitching duel between Arizona's Luke Weaver and San Diego's Chris Paddack. He came around to score the Diamondbacks' lone run in the third. It was his 25th run of the season for Ahemd, who ranks third on the team in the category behind Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta.