Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Reaches base thrice Sunday
Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a run and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 8-3 win over the Rockies on Sunday.
After sitting out Friday's victory, Ahmed came up big in the final two games of the series in Colorado, going 4-for-8 with a home run, four RBI and three runs. The RBI and run totals exceeded Ahmed's production from the previous eight games combined, so it will be difficult to rely on him outside of very deep mixed leagues and NL-only formats as he returns to a more neutral offensive environment in Arizona for the Diamondbacks' seven-game slate this week.
