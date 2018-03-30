Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Reaches base twice in opener
Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.
Ahmed opened the past season as the primary backup at shortstop behind Chris Owings, but the two are set to flip roles in 2018 with Owings transitioning to utility work in the infield and outfield. The prospect of more consistent plate appearances improves Ahmed's fantasy outlook, but probably not enough to make him an interesting commodity outside of NL-only formats. Even in what was a career year at the plate in 2017, Ahmed slashed just .251/.298/.419 across 178 plate appearances, which was good for a 76 wRC+.
