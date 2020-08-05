Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss against the Astros.
Ahmed is having a disappointing season, as he has recorded just three hits -- all singles -- in his first 34 at-bats, good for a paltry .088 average. He shouldn't be targeted in any formats until he finds a way to turn things around.
