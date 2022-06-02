Ahmed (undisclosed) is expected to play in two games at extended spring training this week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The report indicates the first game was Wednesday and the second one expected Thursday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said if all goes well, Ahmed will be re-evaluated to determine next steps.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Lands on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder discomfort•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Wednesday•