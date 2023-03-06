Ahmed (forearm) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Monday versus the Royals.
Ahmed will make his spring training debut Monday after experiencing some inflammation in his right forearm, forcing him to miss the first week-and-a-half of action. The 32-year-old only played in 17 games last season while dealing with injury, producing a .231 average with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored over 52 at-bats.
