Ahmed received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right knee but is still expected to be ready for Opening Day Thursday in San Diego, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 31-year-old deal with soreness in his right knee earlier in spring training, and the issue appears to have resurfaced with camp winding down. It doesn't seem to be a serious concern, but it's not ideal for Ahmed to be dealing with an injury less than a week before Opening Day.